Canfora, Anthony "Tony" Of Milwaukee. Born to Eternal Life on June 3, 2019. Loving partner and best friend of Delbert Slowik. Beloved brother of Vincenza "Zina", Nunzia, Antonina "Pina", Carolina, Calogero (Rosalba), and the late Carlo (Francesca). Proud and loving uncle and great-uncle of many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his parents Giovanni and Vincenza. Further survived by other relatives and friends. Visitation on Thursday June 6, 2019 at SAINT SEBASTIAN CATHOLIC CHURCH (5400 W. Washington Blvd., Milwaukee) from 5:00PM until the Mass of Christian Burial at 7:00PM. Emtombment at Holy Cross Cemetery. Tony was the previous owner of Club 219 and Tony C's Bakery.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 5, 2019