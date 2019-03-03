|
|
Manian, Anthony Charles Born on December 17, 1955 in Milwaukee, WI and passed away February 28, 2019. Dear father of Anthony II and Jack D. Manian. Beloved son of Victor (Darlene) and the late Lorraine Manian. Brother of Mark, Victor G. (Ellen) and Jennifer Manian. Survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Gathering Wednesday, March 6 at REDEMPTION LUTHERAN CHURCH, 5641 North 68th Street, from 10 AM until time of Funeral Service at 11 AM. Memorials in Anthony's name to the church or a are appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Mar. 3, 2019