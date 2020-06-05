Anthony "Antonio" Corso
Found peace on June 3, 2020 at age 99. Loving husband of the late Hazel. Dear father of Elizabeth Godsell, Robert (Doreen), Carole (Jack) Watke, and the late Christine (David) Lyle. Special friend of Carrie. Proud grandfather, great-grandfather, and great-great grandfather.
Special thanks to Library Square, Stowell Associates, and Vitas Hospice for their compassionate care.
Private services will be held.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jun. 5 to Jun. 10, 2020.