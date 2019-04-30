Services
Anthony Curtis Braley

Anthony Curtis Braley Notice
Braley, Anthony Curtis Francis Beloved son of Anthony F. and Christina J. Braley (nee Baxter). Loving brother of Timothy Braley, Carissa Braley, Brandon Vesico, Nathan Vesico, Kaitlin Vesico and Angela Edwards. Dear grandson of Barbara Tyacke and Donna Baxter. Further survived by other relatives and friends. Family and friends will gather Friday, May 3, 2019 at the Funeral Home from 5:00 PM until time of the Memorial Service at 7:00 PM. Memorials to the family appreciated. Niemann Suminski LifeStory Funeral Home 2486 S. Kinnickinnic Ave 414-744-5156 SuminskiFuneralHome.com
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Apr. 30, 2019
