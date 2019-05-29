|
Regalia, Anthony J. "Tony" Born to Eternal life on Sat, May 25, 2019. Loving father of Lisa, Sherri, David and Daniel. Dear Grandpa and Proud Great-Grandfather. Loving brother of Pat Anders and John Regalia. Also survived by many relatives and friends. Visitation on Mon, June 3, 2019 from 4:00 PM until the time of the memorial service at 6:00 PM at Molthen-Bell Funeral Home. Memorials in Tony's name to the Humane Animal Welfare Society of Waukesha, "HAWS" would be appreciated. Please see the funeral home website for the complete obituary
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 29, 2019