Anthony J. "Tony" Roskopf
Germantown - Born into Eternal Life on November 9, 2020 at the age of 90 years. Beloved husband of the late Diane (Nee Wick). Loving father of Jeffrey (Geralyn), Gary (Pamela), Sue (David) Picard, Brian and Mary (Brett) Suhorepetz. Cherished grandpa of Gregory (Kim), Jessica (Mike), Cory (Liz), Kristin (Alex), Jessica (Ben), Kelly, Ethan and Hannah. Dear great grandpa of Philipp, Maddie, Isabella, Benjamin and Beau. Dear brother of Roman, Willard (Dolores), Maryann Krumbiegel and Charlie Roskopf. Further survived by many other relatives and friends.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Thursday November 19 at 10AM at St. Mary's Parish, N89 W16297 Cleveland Ave. Menomonee Falls followed by entombment at St. Mary's Cemetery. Visitation on Wednesday 4PM until time if the Vigil Service at 6:45PM AT THE FUNERAL HOME. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the charity of your choice
appreciated.
FACE MASKS AND SOCIAL DISTANCING REQUIRED AT FUNERAL HOME AND CHURCH,