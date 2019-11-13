Services
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
9:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Funeral service
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
12:00 PM
Oconomowoc - Born to Eternal Life on Sunday, November 10, 2019 at the age of 58. He is survived by his wife Michelle of 27 years; his son Anthony (April) Allen; his brothers Mike (Wendy) Wilson and Joe (Brenda) Wilson; his sister Connie Wilson; and 5 grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents Curtis and Jean Wilson, his brothers Curtis Jr, Randy, Larry, and Frankie, and his sisters Sherry and Marie. Further survived by nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews, other relatives, and friends.

Anthony enjoyed playing music, spending time with his family and friends, his dog, doing yardwork, and making others laugh.

Visitation will be held from 9 AM until the time of Funeral Service at 12 PM on Saturday, November 16, 2019 at Schmidt and Bartelt Funeral Home, 121 S. Cross St, Oconomowoc. Memorials to donor's choice are appreciated.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Nov. 13, 2019
