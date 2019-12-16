|
Passed away peacefully at the age of 86 years on December 13, 2019. Loving husband of Jean (nee Stoeckmann) for 60 years. Beloved father of Margaret (Ed) Buc, Michael (Hong) Reis, Paula (Scott) Clinkenbeard, and Katie (Jim) Somers. Proud grandfather of Tony, Henry, Charlie, Jeannie, Finn, and Michael. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at the San Camillo Chapel (10200 W. Bluemound Rd.) in Wauwatosa on Friday, December 20 at 11AM with a visitation at the chapel from 10AM until time of Mass. A light meal will follow at San Camillo.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Dec. 16 to Dec. 18, 2019