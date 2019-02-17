Services
Max A Sass & Sons Milwaukee - Oklahoma Chapel
1515 West Oklahoma Avenue
Milwaukee, WI 53215
(414) 645-4992
More Obituaries for Anthony Stanke
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Anthony John Stanke

Anthony John Stanke Notice
Stanke, Anthony John Born July 8, 1962 and died peacefully on February 6, 2019 at the age of 56 after a brief illness. Tony was the loving son of Audrey and the late Edwin Stanke. He is also survived by his son Steven, and sisters Leslie (Peter) Brennan and Kelly Cowles. He is further survived by a nephew, nieces, special friend Carla Fucile, other friends and his family at GHN Manufacturing of which he was a proud and loyal employee. Memorial visitation on Wednesday, February 20, 2019 at the MAX A SASS & SONS FUNERAL HOME from 5pm until the Memorial Service at 7pm.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Feb. 17, 2019
