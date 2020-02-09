|
|
Anthony "Tony" Kaboord
Wauwatosa - Anthony (Tony) Kaboord, 75, passed away peacefully on January 31, 2020 surrounded by his loving family.
Born in Sheboygan, Wis., Tony learned the lessons of teamwork, fair play and friendship playing basketball and childhood games at Kuehne Court, and later at Holy Name School and Sheboygan South High School.
His competitive spirit and athleticism at South earned him recognition as a 3-sport stand-out for basketball, football and track. Their undefeated 1962 football team was best-in-state and Tony earned individual distinctions as well, including all-conference and 1st team all-state for which he was named the No. 1 player for his position and co-captain of the team. Lauded as one of the finest offensive and defensive ends, Tony was listed by Sport Magazine as one of the top 50 collegiate prospects in the nation and was inducted into the Sheboygan South HS Wall of Fame decades later.
Tony played for the University of Wyoming until knee injuries kept him from playing further. Wyoming had three Western Athletic Conference championships as well as Sugar Bowl and Sun Bowl appearances during that time. It was in Wyoming that he developed a love for the West while forging life-long friendships.
Following graduation, Tony taught and coached at Catholic Memorial High School before becoming a sales rep for licensed sports apparel -- a profession well-suited to his interests and down-to-earth personality.
Known for his big smile, Tony was a generous and loving dad who enjoyed road trips, paddling across the lake in search of the trophy bass, coaching his daughters' basketball and soccer teams, wood-working, watching game shows, pulling floats for parades, making his signature French toast for the grandchildren and spending time with family and friends.
He is survived by his wife Carolyn Keenan Kaboord, daughters Katie (Tony) Mudra and Annie (Greg) Daiker, grandchildren Else and Rune Mudra and Charlie Joann and Archie Daiker, and siblings Diane (Dan) Dohms; Shirley Kaboord; Dennis (Sandy) Kaboord and Debbie (Scott) Valenstein. He is preceded in death by his parents Anthony and Mildred Kaboord, infant sister Nancy and nephew Nicholas Kaboord.
The family extends its heartfelt gratitude to St. Luke's and Froedtert Hospital for their care over the last year. A very special thank you to the CVICU at Froedtert for their comfort care.
A visitation will be held on Saturday, Feb. 15 from 11am to 1pm at Holy Name of Jesus Catholic Church in Sheboygan, Wis. with a funeral Mass following at 1pm.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to the Herma Heart Institute at Children's Hospital of Wisconsin (https://chw.org/medical-care/herma-heart) or University of Wyoming's Athletic Fund (http://www.uwyo.edu/giveonline) to support athletic scholarships.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Feb. 9 to Feb. 12, 2020