Anthony M. Hahn

Anthony M. Hahn Notice
Hahn, Anthony M. Born to Eternal Life on August 1, 2019, at age 76. Beloved husband of Lillian (nee Gramblicka) for 50 years. Loving and devoted father of Michael Hahn, Jennifer (David) Barry and Kristine (Eric) May. Proud grandfather of Maisie, Ashlee, Morgan and Madilyn. Brother-in-law of Milan (Patricia) Gramblicka. Also loved by his nephews, other family members, friends and neighbors. Preceded in death by his parents Ladislav Hahn and Theresia Hahn Illes. Tony worked for GE Medical for 30 years. He loved spending time with his family, golfing and woodworking. He was always willing to lend a hand and was everyone's "Mr. Fix-It." Visitation at HOLY APOSTLES CATHOLIC CHURCH, 16000 W. National Ave., New Berlin, on Tuesday, August 6, from 9:30-11:15AM. Funeral Mass at 11:30AM. Burial St. Joseph Cemetery.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Aug. 4, 2019
