Van Eperen, Anthony "Tony" M. Anthony Van Eperen, 89, passed away on Monday March 11, 2019. Anthony was born March 2nd, 1930 to Adrian and Irma (Thurston) Van Eperen. He married Dorothy Przeworski in 1950 and fathered six children. Anthony proudly served his country in the U.S. Army. He worked for Milwaukee Roofing as a roofer, he also worked as a bartender and a security guard. He was a member of the Moose Lodge. He enjoyed bowling and traveling with his family. He is survived by his children; George Van Eperen, Kim (Eugene) Wachowiak, Diane Adair (fiance Robbin Ruehl), David Van Eperen, Stephen Van Eperen, Daughter-in-law; Linda Van Eperen; Sisters; June (Floyd) Miller, Marian (Gordon) Becker numerous grand, great, and great-great grandchildren, ond other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his wife, parents, son Anthony Jr. (Butch) Van Eperen, son in-law Roger Adair, Brothers and sisters; Louis Van Eperen, Roger Van Eperen, Ann Thompson, Theresa Van Groll, Richard Van Eperen, Donald Van Eperen, and Theresa Van Eperen. brothers in-law and sisters in-law; Ronald Van Groll, Norma Van Eperen, Evelyn Przeworski, and Frank Przeworski. There will be a memorial service held on Thursday March 21, 2019 at Holy Assumption, 71st and Orchard St., at 3:00 PM with the Rev. Fr. Gregory Spitz officiating. Kurki-Mach Funeral Chapel & Crematory is serving the family, www.kurkimach funeralchapel.com 920-921-4420
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Mar. 21, 2019