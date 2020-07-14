1/
Anthony M. Webber
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Anthony's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Anthony M. Webber

Passed away unexpectedly on July 13, 2020 at the age of 45. Preceded in death by his father Dennis. Dear brother to Erin and Ken (Laura). Loving uncle to Austin, Aubree, Kenny and Ella. Loving son to Jayne (Harold) Bartelt. He is survived by his beloved Dawn and her children Christen and Catherine. Further survived by his best friends Jason and Bobbi. Visitation at the funeral home on Thursday, July 16 from 2 to 4 PM with a service at 4 PM. Face masks will be required.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jul. 14 to Jul. 15, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved