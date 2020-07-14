Anthony M. WebberPassed away unexpectedly on July 13, 2020 at the age of 45. Preceded in death by his father Dennis. Dear brother to Erin and Ken (Laura). Loving uncle to Austin, Aubree, Kenny and Ella. Loving son to Jayne (Harold) Bartelt. He is survived by his beloved Dawn and her children Christen and Catherine. Further survived by his best friends Jason and Bobbi. Visitation at the funeral home on Thursday, July 16 from 2 to 4 PM with a service at 4 PM. Face masks will be required.