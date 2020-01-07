|
Anthony Maniaci
Las Vegas, NV - Anthony Maniaci "Chick", Las Vegas, NV formerly of Dover Plains, NY passed away on December 15, 2019 at Centennial Hills Hospital, Las Vegas, NV with his wife and son by his side. Following years of employment in retail, restaurant and food service, he retired from The Sharon Health Care Center in 2009
Born on January 17, 1940 , in Milwaukee, WI he was the son of the late Ann (Sgro) and Anthony Maniaci. He was a graduate of Rufus King High School class of 1958 and served in the Army Reserve Medical Corp from 1961-1967. On July 1967 he married Caroline Pezzato who survives at home after 52 years of marriage.
He leaves behind his loving wife Caroline, son Robert, brother Robert (Annette), brother-in-law Angelo Pezzato (Enes), sister-in-law Mary Ann Zani and many, nieces, nephews and cousins, all of whom were the most important part of his life.
Influenced at an early age by his father, he found his passion for music and with his group, "The Tony Vincent Quartet" played throughout the Milwaukee area.
He was a lifelong Green Bay Packer fan who was happiest surrounded by family, friends and Bella and Sid. His wonderful knack for entertaining with embellishing stories relating to real life experiences will long be remembered.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Anthony of Padua, 6350 N. Apache Rd. Las Vegas, NV 89149 on January 10, 2020 at 11 a.m . Interment will be private. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Anthony of Padua Building Fund, 6350 N. Apache Rd., Las Vegas, NV 89149.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jan. 7 to Jan. 8, 2020