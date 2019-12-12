Services
Anthony Nicholas "Tony" Farchione

Anthony Nicholas "Tony" Farchione Notice
Anthony "Tony" Nicholas Farchione

Franklin - Called home on Wednesday, December 11th, 2019 age 79 years. Beloved husband of Patricia (Nee Entinger). Dear father of Charity (Thomas) Greenwood and Desiree (Kristin) Farchione. Loving grandfather of Miranda and Sydney. Brother of Chester (Judi) Kolb.

Further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends as well as his beloved dog Tootsie.

Visitation will take place on Monday, December 16th, 2019 at HALES CORNERS LUTHERAN CHURCH 12300 W. Janesville Rd. from 3PM until the time of memorial service at 5PM.

Tony was proud to have served in the US Army, he was a hard working Teamster in the trucking industry. Tony enjoyed coaching girls' softball as well as watching his girls' play. He was an avid runner and enjoyed his time serving as an usher at church. Tony loved his family and all of his friends. If so desired, memorials to the Wisconsin Humane Society appreciated.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Dec. 12 to Dec. 15, 2019
