Albanese, Anthony P. Entered into Eternal Life on July 27, 2019. Precious husband of Mamie. Beloved father of Christine (Jerry), Marie (Mark), JoAnn (Dayton) and Lisa (Jason). Cherished grandfather of Joe, Merri, Rosalie, Grace, Megan, Andrea, Amy, Anthony, Emily, Charles, and 15 great-grandchildren. Loved by his nieces and nephews, and all who knew him. A visitation will be held on Friday August 2nd at Saint Charles Borromeo Parish, 5571 S Marilyn St, Milwaukee, WI 53221, from 9 to 11am followed by a funeral mass at 11am. Interment to follow at St. Adalbert Cemetery.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 31, 2019