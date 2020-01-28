Resources
More Obituaries for Anthony Bartosiak
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Anthony P. Bartosiak

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Anthony P. Bartosiak Notice
Anthony P. Bartosiak

Brookfield - Tony passed away on January 28, 2020 at age 88 and was reunited with his late wife Patricia (nee Lynch). Father of Peter (Esther), Paul (Mary) and Jeff (Kimber). Grandfather of Zach (Kendra), Alec, Jacob and Jordan. Great-grandfather of Damian and Rosalie. Further survived by additional family and friends.

Tony was a member of St. Dominic's Parish since 1968. He was a 46-year employee of Allen Bradley and a proud Marine.

Gathering at the Funeral Home on Saturday, February 8 from 9-10:45am. Memorial service at 11am. In lieu of flowers, memorials appreciated to the Stars and Stripes Honor Flight.

logo




Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jan. 28 to Feb. 2, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Anthony's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -
jsonline