Anthony P. Bartosiak
Brookfield - Tony passed away on January 28, 2020 at age 88 and was reunited with his late wife Patricia (nee Lynch). Father of Peter (Esther), Paul (Mary) and Jeff (Kimber). Grandfather of Zach (Kendra), Alec, Jacob and Jordan. Great-grandfather of Damian and Rosalie. Further survived by additional family and friends.
Tony was a member of St. Dominic's Parish since 1968. He was a 46-year employee of Allen Bradley and a proud Marine.
Gathering at the Funeral Home on Saturday, February 8 from 9-10:45am. Memorial service at 11am. In lieu of flowers, memorials appreciated to the Stars and Stripes Honor Flight.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jan. 28 to Feb. 2, 2020