Services
Church & Chapel Funeral and Cremation Services - Ritter-Larsen Bros.
15250 West National Ave
New Berlin, WI 53151
(262) 827-0659
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 5, 2020
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Church & Chapel Funeral and Cremation Services - Ritter-Larsen Bros.
15250 West National Ave
New Berlin, WI 53151
Memorial service
Thursday, Mar. 5, 2020
5:00 PM
Church & Chapel Funeral and Cremation Services - Ritter-Larsen Bros.
15250 West National Ave
New Berlin, WI 53151
Anthony P. Brinza Notice
Anthony P. Brinza

West Allis - Passed away, surrounded by the love and warmth of his family on February 26, 2020, at the age of 64. Beloved husband of Becky (nee Burr) Brinza. Loving father of Anton Brinza and Stephanie (Jon) Brown. Proud grandfather of Madalynn, JJ, Katelyn and Kenna. Cherished son of Barbara and the late Anton Brinza. Loving brother of Julie (John) Gall and the late Laura Devillers-Stephen. Also remembered by other relatives and friends.

Memorial visitation will be held on Thursday, March 5, at CHURCH AND CHAPEL FUNERAL HOME, 15250 W. National Ave., New Berlin, from 3 PM until the memorial service at 5 PM. Private inurnment at Holy Sepulcher Cemetery.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Feb. 27 to Mar. 1, 2020
