Salentine, Anthony P. "Birdie" Born to Eternal life May 31, 2019 at the age of 94. Loving husband of Lorraine Salentine (Nee Casper). Beloved Pa of Philip (Mary) Salentine and Marcia (Kevin) Hopkins. Dearest grandpa of Daniel (Lidia) Salentine, Carissa (Aaron) Heerhold, Mark Salentine (Danielle Lemanczyk), Anthony "Tony" Salentine (Antoinette Stanizeeski), Stephanie (Alex) Damien and Nicholas (Kyla) Sanders. Great grandpa of Orelle "Ellie", Aline, Lidia, Noah, Harper, Nathan, Savannah, Marc, Amelia, Grace, Nicholas Jr. and Sophia. Further survived by nieces, nephews other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by his parents Philip and Hattie Salentine, his brother Jerome (Marilyn) "Nee Pitczka" Salentine. Birdie was born and raised on a farm in New Berlin. He than worked for the Waukesha County Highway Dept. for several years. Then got back into family farming and moved to the farm in Big Bend in 1954. He filled his life with family, farming, Big Bend Vernon Volunteer Fire Dept. and St. Joseph's Church. His passion was planting in the spring, harvesting in the fall and snowmobiling with family and friends in Eagle River. He will be deeply missed by his wife, son, daughter and family. Also missed by his partners in farming, Keith and Kelly King and their families. A visitation will be held at ST. JOSEPH CATHOLIC CHURCH (S89 W22650 MILWAUKEE AVE, BIG BEND) on Wednesday June 5, 2019 from 4-7 PM with a vigil service at 7 PM. A further visitation will be held at the church on Thursday June 6th from 9-10:45 AM with the funeral mass to begin at 11 AM. Interment Holy Apostles Cemetery in New Berlin. In lieu of flowers, memorials to St. Joseph Church Big Bend would be appreciated



