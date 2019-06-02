Services
Max A Sass & Sons Westwood Chapel
W173 S7629 Westwood Drive
Muskego, WI 53150
(262) 679-1560
Visitation
Wednesday, Jun. 5, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
ST. JOSEPH CATHOLIC CHURCH
S89 W22650 MILWAUKEE AVE
BIG BEND, WI
View Map
Vigil
Wednesday, Jun. 5, 2019
7:00 PM
ST. JOSEPH CATHOLIC CHURCH
(S89 W22650 MILWAUKEE AVE
BIG BEND, WI
View Map
Visitation
Thursday, Jun. 6, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:45 AM
ST. JOSEPH CATHOLIC CHURCH
S89 W22650 MILWAUKEE AVE
BIG BEND, WI
View Map
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Jun. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
ST. JOSEPH CATHOLIC CHURCH
S89 W22650 MILWAUKEE AVE
BIG BEND, WI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Anthony Salentine
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Anthony P. "Birdie" Salentine


1924 - 2019 Notice Condolences Flowers
Anthony P. "Birdie" Salentine Notice
Salentine, Anthony P. "Birdie" Born to Eternal life May 31, 2019 at the age of 94. Loving husband of Lorraine Salentine (Nee Casper). Beloved Pa of Philip (Mary) Salentine and Marcia (Kevin) Hopkins. Dearest grandpa of Daniel (Lidia) Salentine, Carissa (Aaron) Heerhold, Mark Salentine (Danielle Lemanczyk), Anthony "Tony" Salentine (Antoinette Stanizeeski), Stephanie (Alex) Damien and Nicholas (Kyla) Sanders. Great grandpa of Orelle "Ellie", Aline, Lidia, Noah, Harper, Nathan, Savannah, Marc, Amelia, Grace, Nicholas Jr. and Sophia. Further survived by nieces, nephews other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by his parents Philip and Hattie Salentine, his brother Jerome (Marilyn) "Nee Pitczka" Salentine. Birdie was born and raised on a farm in New Berlin. He than worked for the Waukesha County Highway Dept. for several years. Then got back into family farming and moved to the farm in Big Bend in 1954. He filled his life with family, farming, Big Bend Vernon Volunteer Fire Dept. and St. Joseph's Church. His passion was planting in the spring, harvesting in the fall and snowmobiling with family and friends in Eagle River. He will be deeply missed by his wife, son, daughter and family. Also missed by his partners in farming, Keith and Kelly King and their families. A visitation will be held at ST. JOSEPH CATHOLIC CHURCH (S89 W22650 MILWAUKEE AVE, BIG BEND) on Wednesday June 5, 2019 from 4-7 PM with a vigil service at 7 PM. A further visitation will be held at the church on Thursday June 6th from 9-10:45 AM with the funeral mass to begin at 11 AM. Interment Holy Apostles Cemetery in New Berlin. In lieu of flowers, memorials to St. Joseph Church Big Bend would be appreciated
logo

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 2, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Max A Sass & Sons Westwood Chapel
Download Now
jsonline