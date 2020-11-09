Anthony Patrick OszewskiOctober 10, 1996 - November 4, 2020.Our sweet boy went back into the arms of Jesus on Wednesday, November 4, 2020, age 24 years. Anthony was our gift from God. He loved incredibly hard and brightened our days with wit, warmth, and humor. Cherished son of Patrick and Lisa Oszewski. Dear brother and best friend of Kaitlyn Oszewski. Devoted grandson of Lois Oszewski, and Fred and Kathy Hendricks. Loving nephew of Steve Oszewski, Chris (Liz) Oszewski, Kim (Sean) Gilmartin, Mike (Mandy) Hendricks, and Tim Grall. Special cousin of Jesse, Andrew, Alison, Athena (Devon), Mason, and Alex. Preceded in death by his paternal grandfather, Robert Oszewski, and aunts Linda Pouchnik Oszewski, and Kristen Grall. Further survived by other relatives and many friends. He will be especially missed by his loving and obedient Doodle companion Layla.Anthony was a 2015 graduate of St. Thomas More High School. He also attended the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater and Milwaukee Area Technical College. He was a dedicated employee of Enterprise Rent-a-Car.Special thanks to the Versiti Team and the Ascension Columbia St. Mary's Hospital ICU Team for their exceptional care and compassion, especially Nurse Emily. In death, Anthony gave the gift of life through organ donation, saving and enhancing many lives. We are so proud that this is part of his legacy.Visitation Thursday, November 12, from 4-7 PM at the Schramka Funeral Home, 13220 W. Capitol Dr., Brookfield. Mass of Christian Burial Friday, November 13, 11:00 AM at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, 8500 W. Cold Spring Rd., Greenfield. Private interment St. Adalbert Cemetery.In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Charles E. Kubly Foundation or Donate Life Wisconsin would be appreciated.