Orlando, Anthony S. Met his Lord in peace surrounded by the love of his family on August 12, 2019, at the age of 56. Preceded in death by his parents, George and Margaret (nee Simon) Orlando. Loving brother of Nick (Cheryl) and Laura. Proud uncle of Nicole (fiance, John), Amy (Nick), Angela (Jason), Lisa (Chris), Alyssa (fiance, Brandan), Emily and Jacob (fiancee, Jade). Cherished great-uncle of Ava, Lilly, Alexis, Aariana, Dominic, Nora and Baby Gutzman. Also remembered by other relatives and friends. Inurnment at St. Mary's Cemetery, Menomonee Falls. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, August 21, at CHURCH AND CHAPEL FUNERAL HOME, 1875 N. Calhoun Rd., Brookfield, from 4 PM until the funeral service at 6 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to HAWS would be appreciated. To receive this obit/directions, text 1854910 to 414-301-6422
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Aug. 18, 2019