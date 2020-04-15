|
Anthony S. Proite
Glendale - Anthony S. Proite, age 94, of Glendale, April 11, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Prudence (Marino) Proite. Loving father of Gail Proite (Bill) Adams, Ted (Rosemary) Proite and Ann (Dave) Cappell. Proud Nanu of Jaime Dastoli, Sal Proite, Lindsay Adams, Leslie Adams, Ann (Marc) Goodman, Tara (Tommy) Kaifesh, Tony (Briana) Cappell, Sabrina (Jonathan) Fitzsimmons, David (Heidi) Cappell and Trevor (Sally) Adams. Brother in law of Frances (Darrell) Colboth. Further survived by 12 great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Tony was preceded in death by his parents, Salvatore Proite and Anna Zingale and brothers and sisters, Leonard, Sam, Charlie, Mary, Joe and Rose.
Private Graveside service was held at Holy Cross Cemetery. A Memorial Mass will be held and announced at a later date at St. Robert's Catholic Church.
Memorial donations may be made to NORTH SUBURBAN 1008 Woodview Dr., Grafton, WI 53204.
Our heartfelt gratitude goes out to nurse Linda, health aide Michelle, Chaplain John and all the staff of Compassionate Care Hospice.
"Be Careful"
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Apr. 15 to Apr. 19, 2020