Anthony "Ante" Sunjic

Anthony "Ante" Sunjic Notice
Anthony "Ante" Sunjic

Found peace February 19, 2020 at age 51. Beloved husband of Stacie (Nee Jossart). Loving father of Luka and Aaron. Dear son of Maria and the late Stjepan Sunjic. Dear brother of Tomislav "Tomo" Sunjic. Son-in-law of Gerald and Shirley Jossart. Brother-in-law of Michelle (Donald) Coster, Stephen Jossart, and John (Paula) Jossart. Uncle of Simun, Sierra, Delaney, and Cambelle. Further survived by other relatives and friends. He was a Master Tool & Dye Maker, a Mechanical Engineer, and proud owner of Angle Tool & Dye, Inc. A memorial service will be Saturday, February 29th at Sacred Heart Croatian Church (917 N. 49th St. Milwaukee) 11:00 AM. Visitation 10:00 AM until time of memorial service. Private interment Mt. Olivet Cemetery.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Feb. 21 to Feb. 23, 2020
