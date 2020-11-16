1/1
Antoinette "Tonie" Block
Antoinette "Tonie" Block

Franklin - April, 5, 1945- Nov. 16, 2020. (Nee Schiera). Preceded in death by her parents Giuseppe and Antonia, her sisters Fran and Joan and her brother Sam. Beloved wife of Joe. Loving mother of Jocelyn, Jenna, Sandy, Rob, and Debbie. Fond sister of Jo and John. Further survived by grandchildren, great grandchildren, other relatives and friends. Funeral Services at the funeral home on Wed. Nov. 18 at 10 AM, with a visitation from 9 AM until time of Service. Private entombment Forest Home Cemetery. Tonie graduated from Riverside High School and worked at Perfex, Serb Hall, Aurora Health and PDQ.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Nov. 16 to Nov. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Bruskiewitz Funeral Home
5355 West Forest Home Avenue
Milwaukee, WI 53220-1410
(414) 321-1700
