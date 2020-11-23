Or Copy this URL to Share

Antoinette (Toni) De Stefano



It is with deep sadness we announce the passing of Antoinette "Toni" De Stefano on Sat. Nov. 14th, 2020, residing in Waukesha, WI, formally Milwaukee, WI. Proceeded in death by Sam & Rose De Stefano (Parents) Kristie, Leslie & Ernest Michael (Children) Justin (Grandchild) Ernest Henry Vacarrl (Ex-Husband) Frances, Mary & Elaine (Sisters). Survived by Nikki Klaffka (Daughter) "Nana" to 9 (Grandchildren) Tony, Sam & Raquel (Siblings) Cousins, Nieces & Nephews. A graveside interment will be held outdoors at Holy Cross Cemetery in Milwaukee on Wed, Nov. 25th @ 11am.









