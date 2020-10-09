Antoinette "Toni" GrothOak Creek - Passed away September 28th, 2020 ending her temporary stay here on earth, and entering her eternal home in Heaven. Toni was preceded in death by the love of her life, Gary, her son Gary Jr (Bucky), her parents August and Sarah Magestro, and her sister Connie. Toni was survived by her son Raymond, daughter Sara, and her other daughter Cindy (Buck's wife). Also survived by her sisters Palma (cookie), Rosie, Linda, Sally, and brother Augie. Toni was a proud grandma of Vince, Sam, Dominic, Brit, Alex, and Katie bug. Her great grandchildren were her precious angels, Jackson, Nate, Teddy, and Lizzy. Toni was born September 2, 1943 and lived most of her life in the Milwaukee County area. Her early years she fancied herself a singer/songwriter, writing and performing many songs and making a 45 record with a #1 single in Madison titled My boyfriend Charlie. She went on to work in other areas of manufacturing and selling insurance. It was her early singing career where she met the love of her life, Gary, and they were married and had three children. She was a loving wife and mother, and was truly the glue that held her family together. As the saying goes, behind every great man is a great woman, and she was that great woman. She was passionate about everything in life, especially her family. Toni instilled in her family, friends, and all souls she met the importance of a relationship with God, and knowing her savior intimately. It is this love of God that brings us peace that she is finally home with Jesus, and reunited with the love of her life, Gary.If desired, memorials in Toni's memory are appreciated to St Johns Lutheran Church, 6700 South Howell Ave. Oak Creek, WI.