|
|
Anton Haas, Jr.
Departed this life on Tuesday December 10, 2019. Age 87. Beloved husband of the late Helen (nee Kuntscher). Dear father of John (Cynthia) and Marianne (Bruce) Kells. Appreciated grandfather of Sarah Snoda and Matthew Haas. Brother-in-law of Margaret Kraus. Beloved uncle of Monica Kraus. He will be greatly missed by other relatives and friends.
Visitation at the Funeral Home, Saturday December 14th, 9:00-11:00 AM. Funeral Service 11:00 AM. Burial Pinelawn Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations to American Diabetes Association or would be appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Dec. 11 to Dec. 13, 2019