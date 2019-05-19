|
Ettmayer, Anton T. Found eternal peace on Friday, May 10, 2019, age 83. Beloved husband of the late Katherine. Devoted dad of Anthony (Pamela), Frank (Diane) and Linda (Bob). Beloved grandpa of A.J. (Megan), Patrick (Joslyn), Kristina (Justin), Stephanie (Luke), Andréa (Ryan), Sarah (Taylor), Aaron and Hannah. Beloved great-grandpa of Blair, Everly and 2 expected in the near future. Brother of Mary, Theresa, John, Liz and the late Konrad. Further survived by other relatives and friends. Anton retired from Falk Corporation with over 45 years of service. Memorial gathering Monday, May 20, 2019 at SACRED HEART CATHOLIC CHURCH, 917 N 49th St., Milwaukee from 9-10:45 AM. Memorial Mass 11 AM. In lieu of flowers memorials appreciated to .
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 19, 2019