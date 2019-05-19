Services
Church & Chapel Funeral and Cremation Services
1875 North Calhoun Rd
Brookfield, WI 53005
(262) 786-8030
Resources
More Obituaries for Anton Ettmayer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Anton T. Ettmayer

Notice Condolences Flowers

Anton T. Ettmayer Notice
Ettmayer, Anton T. Found eternal peace on Friday, May 10, 2019, age 83. Beloved husband of the late Katherine. Devoted dad of Anthony (Pamela), Frank (Diane) and Linda (Bob). Beloved grandpa of A.J. (Megan), Patrick (Joslyn), Kristina (Justin), Stephanie (Luke), Andréa (Ryan), Sarah (Taylor), Aaron and Hannah. Beloved great-grandpa of Blair, Everly and 2 expected in the near future. Brother of Mary, Theresa, John, Liz and the late Konrad. Further survived by other relatives and friends. Anton retired from Falk Corporation with over 45 years of service. Memorial gathering Monday, May 20, 2019 at SACRED HEART CATHOLIC CHURCH, 917 N 49th St., Milwaukee from 9-10:45 AM. Memorial Mass 11 AM. In lieu of flowers memorials appreciated to .
logo

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Church & Chapel Funeral and Cremation Services
Download Now
jsonline