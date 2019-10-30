Services
Visitation
Monday, Nov. 4, 2019
9:30 AM
St. Martin of Tours Catholic Church
7963 S. 116th St.
Franklin, WI
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Nov. 4, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Martin of Tours Catholic Church
Antonia (Pilat) Kuzminski

Antonia (Pilat) Kuzminski Notice
Antonia Kuzminski (nee Pilat)

Born to Eternal Life on Sunday, October 27, 2019 at age 94.

Beloved wife of the late Michael. Devoted mother of the late Walter (Ava), Julian (Darelyn), Victor (Ione) and Chrystine (Robert) Baker. Loving Babcia of Tanya (Scott) Nell, Michael (Jacquelyn) Kuzminski, Nicole (James) Rivera, Andrea (Jose) Rivera, and eleven dear great-grandchildren. Dear aunt of Danuta (Allan) Rasmussen, Aneila (Jacek) Kosek and Franek Pilat. Further survived by other relatives and friends.

Antonia was very devoted to her family. She loved gardening and her flowers. She was a past member of St. Michael's Ukrainian Catholic Church and very involved in parish activities and functions.

Visitation Monday, Nov. 4 at 9:30 AM at St. Martin of Tours Catholic Church, 7963 S. 116th St., Franklin, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 AM. Private interment St. Adalbert Cemetery.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Oct. 30 to Nov. 3, 2019
