(nee Zeps) Age 97 years. Born to eternal life Dec. 15, 2019. Preceded in death by her husband Hayden. Beloved mother of Joseph (the late Deborah), Philip (Robin), Margaret Brady, Rosemary (Robert) Asmondy, Paul (Laurie) and Rita (David) Staff. Further survived by 20 loving grandchildren, 22 great grandchildren, 2 great great grandchildren, other relatives and friends.

Visitation Monday, Dec. 23 at St. Mary Catholic Church, N89W16297 Cleveland Ave. Menomonee Falls from 11:30 AM until the Mass of Christian Burial at 1:00 PM. Interment to follow at Holy Cross Cemetery.

"Antonia led a life of joy and strength. After growing up amidst the darkness and horrors of Eastern Europe during WWII, she immigrated to Wisconsin. She met and married the love of her life, Hayden, in Milwaukee. She devoted her life to raising her family. Antonia was dedicated to the Lord's message of Love, spending countless hours of time in service to the church, Mother of Perpetual Help and St. Mary's parishes."

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Dec. 17 to Dec. 22, 2019
