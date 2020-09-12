Antonia Marie PembertonMequon - Died peacefully on Thursday, September 10, 2020 at the age of 90 years.In loving memory, we celebrate the life of our family's extraordinary matriarch. "Toni", as she was known by all, was an avid HUGGER. She touched all she met by her innate kindness and her unique gift for listening. Always active in her parish, she participated for years in Christian Women and later, Age of Wisdom. In younger years she was a constant volunteer, working funeral luncheons and playing BINGO with seniors. Her love of singing led her to be one of the founding members of the St. James Choir in the early 1970's, where she remained a member until the young age of 88. And, last but not least, she loved to DANCE!She is survived by her loving children: son Tim and daughter Gwen (Mark Varekois) ; grand-children Marc Priebe (Sandy), Breanne(Kerry), Kelsey(Mario), Ashlee (James Galloway), and Alexander Varekois; great-grandchildren Kamron, Kayden, Kaliyah, and Ruby; daughter-in-law Laurie. and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by husband Harry and her children Joel, Maxine, Samuel and Cindy.The Funeral Mass will be held at Lumen Christi Catholic Church, 2750 W. Mequon Rd., Mequon on Saturday, September 19th, 2020. Visitation will be at 10 AM and Mass of Christian Burial at 11 AM.Final resting place, Lumen Christi Cemetery on Mequon Rd In lieu of flowers, memorials to Catholic Charities, USA appreciated