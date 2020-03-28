|
|
Antonia Morales
Milwaukee - Went home to be with the LORD on Thursday, March 26, 2020, age 95 years. She was preceded in death by her husband Manuel "Manny"; her two sons; Daniel; 1952, Ronald; 2002 and grandson; Daniel; 1989. Survived by her sons; Mark (Geri), Michael, Geary (the late Diane), Robert, daughters; Debbie (Rudy) Ruiz and Bobbi Lynne (Victor) Elizondo, 21 grandchildren and numerous great grandchildren. Dear sister of Delores (Jim) Sarandos and Phyllis (the late Louie) Navarette. Preceded in death by her parents, Luciano and Norberta Haro; brothers, Jesse and Mark Haro and sister Mary Spies. Further survived by nieces, nephews, other family and friends.
Antonia was a lifetime member of Our Lady of Guadalupe Church and the Christian Mothers Society. She was a longtime community volunteer and American Legion Auxiliary member.
Private Services will be held and entombment at St. Adalbert Cemetery. A public memorial mass will take place at a later date.
A YouTube streaming of the services will take place on Tuesday, March 31, 2020 at 11:50 AM. Please see funeral home website for link.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Mar. 28 to Mar. 29, 2020