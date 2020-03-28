Services
Prasser-Kleczka Funeral Homes
3275 South Howell Avenue
Milwaukee, WI 53207
(414) 483-2322
Resources
More Obituaries for Antonia Morales
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Antonia Morales

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Antonia Morales Notice
Antonia Morales

Milwaukee - Went home to be with the LORD on Thursday, March 26, 2020, age 95 years. She was preceded in death by her husband Manuel "Manny"; her two sons; Daniel; 1952, Ronald; 2002 and grandson; Daniel; 1989. Survived by her sons; Mark (Geri), Michael, Geary (the late Diane), Robert, daughters; Debbie (Rudy) Ruiz and Bobbi Lynne (Victor) Elizondo, 21 grandchildren and numerous great grandchildren. Dear sister of Delores (Jim) Sarandos and Phyllis (the late Louie) Navarette. Preceded in death by her parents, Luciano and Norberta Haro; brothers, Jesse and Mark Haro and sister Mary Spies. Further survived by nieces, nephews, other family and friends.

Antonia was a lifetime member of Our Lady of Guadalupe Church and the Christian Mothers Society. She was a longtime community volunteer and American Legion Auxiliary member.

Private Services will be held and entombment at St. Adalbert Cemetery. A public memorial mass will take place at a later date.

A YouTube streaming of the services will take place on Tuesday, March 31, 2020 at 11:50 AM. Please see funeral home website for link.

logo




Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Mar. 28 to Mar. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Antonia's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Prasser-Kleczka Funeral Homes
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -
jsonline