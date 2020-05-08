Antonia Slavik
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Antonia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Antonia Slavik

West Allis - (nee Erste) Passed to Eternal Life Monday, May 4, 2020, age 94 years. Beloved wife of the late Steve. Dear mother of Annette Green, Gregory (Lynn) and Matthew (Darlene) Slavik. Loving grandmother of Elizabeth (Mitchell) Krebsbach and Stephanie Adamak. Great-grandmother of Caitlyn Adamak. Also survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends. Private family services will be held in the future. Interment Highland Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorials to St. Augustine Church appreciated.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from May 8 to May 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Service
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Bevsek-Verbick Funeral Home - West Allis
10210 West Lincoln Avenue
Milwaukee, WI 53227
(414) 546-4342
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved