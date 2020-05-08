Antonia Slavik
West Allis - (nee Erste) Passed to Eternal Life Monday, May 4, 2020, age 94 years. Beloved wife of the late Steve. Dear mother of Annette Green, Gregory (Lynn) and Matthew (Darlene) Slavik. Loving grandmother of Elizabeth (Mitchell) Krebsbach and Stephanie Adamak. Great-grandmother of Caitlyn Adamak. Also survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends. Private family services will be held in the future. Interment Highland Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorials to St. Augustine Church appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from May 8 to May 10, 2020.