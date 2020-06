Sister Antonienne Thoma SSSFMilwaukee - May 30th, 2020. Age 86 years. Dear sister of Margaret Hurt of Bowling Green, Kentucky. Further survived by a niece, nephews, friends and the School Sisters of St. Francis Community with whom she shared life for 70 years.A private Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday. To view a video of the service, please visit https://video.ibm.com/channel/school-sisters-of-st-francis . In lieu of flowers, contributions of School Sisters of St. Francis are appreciated.