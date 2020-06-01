Sister Antonienne Thoma SSSF
Milwaukee - May 30th, 2020. Age 86 years. Dear sister of Margaret Hurt of Bowling Green, Kentucky. Further survived by a niece, nephews, friends and the School Sisters of St. Francis Community with whom she shared life for 70 years.
A private Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday. To view a video of the service, please visit https://video.ibm.com/channel/school-sisters-of-st-francis. In lieu of flowers, contributions of School Sisters of St. Francis are appreciated.
Milwaukee - May 30th, 2020. Age 86 years. Dear sister of Margaret Hurt of Bowling Green, Kentucky. Further survived by a niece, nephews, friends and the School Sisters of St. Francis Community with whom she shared life for 70 years.
A private Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday. To view a video of the service, please visit https://video.ibm.com/channel/school-sisters-of-st-francis. In lieu of flowers, contributions of School Sisters of St. Francis are appreciated.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jun. 1 to Jun. 3, 2020.