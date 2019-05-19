Services
Antonina Maria Carini

Antonina Maria Carini Notice
Carini, Antonina Maria (Nee Roccapalumba) Born on October 9, 1929 in Porticello, Sicily, she passed away peacefully on May 16 2019, joining her beloved husband John into Eternal Life at the age of 89 years. Loving mother of Nina (the late Gerard) Rubich, John (Sandy) and Marie (Kurt) Armbrust. Dearest grandmother of Jonathan (Annie), Nicole, Nicholas (Christine), Danielle, Caitlin and Alyssa. Sister of the late Frank (Madeline) Roccapalumba. Also survived by other relatives and friends. Antonina was proud of her Italian heritage and was a long time and active member of the Italian Community Center. She was loved and will be deeply missed. Visitation Tuesday May 21, from 9:30 - 11 AM at HOLY APOSTLES CATHOLIC CHURCH, 16000 W. National Ave. New Berlin WI 53151, with Mass of Christian Burial at 11 AM. Private entombment at Holy Cross Cemetery will follow. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the would be appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 19, 2019
