Antonina "Nina" Mussomeli
Was called to the Lord on May 16, 2020 after being diagnosed with COVID-19 less than one week earlier. She was born on July 25, 1925. Nina was a loving and caring aunt to Frank V. Crivello, Mary (Brian) Witt, Anthony V. Crivello (Dori Rosenthal), Rosina (Haralambos "Bobby") Giannos, Celeste Maniscalco, John (Amy) Maniscalco, Fred (Karen) Rondinelli, Angela Mathias, Anthony (Charlene) Rondinelli, Donald Rondinelli (Scott Pirraglio), Roselle (Wesley) Strudevant, and Marie Mussomeli. Beloved Great-Aunt of Gabrielle (Alexander) Moroder, Salvatore (Rebecca) Crivello, Anthony J. Crivello, Enzo and Charlotte Crivello. Marisa and Natalie Rondinelli, Gina Maniscalco, Nicholas Rondinelli, Shane Matthias, Valentina (Gus) Thome, and Salvatore Sturdevant. Loving Great- great-Aunt to Audriana and Cameron Crivello, and Margaret (Maggie) Moroder. Loved special cousin and friend to Margaret Carini. Nina is preceded in death by her parents, Antonio and Rosina Mussomeli, sisters Josephine (the late Vincent) Crivello, Mary (the late Nicholas) Rondinelli , Frances (the late Peter) Maniscalco, and brother Salvatore (the late Rosalie, the late Jean, the late Sally Mullins) Mussomeli, niece JoAnn Maniscalco and nephew Anthony (Nino) Mussomeli. Nina is further survived by other cousins, relatives and friends, including some from Lincoln High School in Milwaukee.
Nina was a past president of the Madonna de Lume Society and a member of the Pompeii Women's Club, Ladies of UNICO, Three Holy Women - Christian Women, and the Italian Community Center.
Nina will always be remembered for her lovely voice. She sang with the Florentine Opera Company, The Milwaukee Opera Company and, in the 1960's, regularly performed at the Fred Miller Theatre on Oakland Avenue and Fazio's on Fifth, in downtown Milwaukee. She was also a long-time member of the St. Rita of Cascia church choir and sang for many weddings, funerals, and countless other special occasions.
As a result of the COVID-19 situation, a private graveside service was held, presided over by Very Reverend Fr. Timothy Kitzke. A funeral/memorial mass will take place at a later time, when it is safe for all to gather.
Donations may be made in Nina's name to Three Holy Women Catholic Parish, or to the St. Benedict's Meal Program, or to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.
The family wishes to extend its heartfelt and sincere thanks to the nurses and staff at St. John's on the Lake for their special care, love and support to both Nina and the family. We are eternally grateful. Thanks, also, to Fr. Tim Kitzke, Fr. Mike Hammer, Fr. John Baumgartner, Sr. Marie Louise Balistrieri, Terry Balash, and Marion Yoder for their ministry to Nina.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 24, 2020.