Antonino LoPiparo
Born to life on May 10, 1932 in Porticello, Sicily and was welcomed into our Lord's loving arms on May 30, 2020 at the age of 88. Beloved husband of Rosa (nee Fiumefreddo) for 62 years. Loving and devoted father of Joseph, Peter, Maria and Vincenza. Proud nonno of Antonino (Tamara), Geena (fiancée Dr. Eddie Morales), Angela (Jeff) Price, Joshua, Alexzandria, Niccolo and great nonno of Lucia, Nova Lee and Jaxson. Dear brother-in-law of Connie Sanfilippo. He was also survived by his loving niece Christine (Sean) Dolan and his niece and nephew Josephine and Vincenzo (Shannon) D'Amato. Further survived by his brother Salvatore (Antonietta) LoPiparo and his sisters Rita (Pasquale) Chiello and Pina Ambra, other nieces and nephews, family and friends in Italy, Sicily, Germany and across the USA.
Antonino began his restaurant career in 1981 when he founded Antonino's Ristorante Del Carretto which he operated until 1996. In 1990 he founded That's Amore Restaurant which he continued to operate until his passing. He will be lovingly remembered by his thousands of employees, including Anthony Collings, Jorge Ortiz, Justin Marcelini, and Sylvia Lagiewka, that he considered his extended family as well as the innumerable customers that he personally served. Everyone who had the privilege of knowing him will remember all of his great stories and his kind and generous heart. An immigrant realized the American dream.
Due to the current COVID-19 concerns a private family visitation and service will be held at the Harder Funeral Home with a private entombment at Holy Cross Cemetery. A memorial service and celebration of Antonino's life will be announced and held for all friends and extended family at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Antonino's name may be directed to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Jun. 7, 2020.