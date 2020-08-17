Antonio "Tony" IngrilliFound peace August 14, 2020 at age 73. Beloved husband and partner of Kathleen Ingrilli (nee Wiskowski) for 45 years. Loving father of Antonio "Tony" (Monique) Ingrilli, Lisa (Tom) Schiller, Nicole (Rob) Daniels, Carmelina Ingrilli, and Gina Ingrilli-Ensslin. Proud and loving grandfather of Isabella, Gabriella, Antonio, Alexis, Gavin, Jacob, Jade, Ilena, and Anna. Preceded in death by his parents, Giuseppe and Carmela Ingrilli and brother Salvatore Ingrilli. Dear brother of Antonietta Ingrilli of Capo d' Orlando, Sicily. Further survived by many other relatives, friends, dear and cherished restaurant customers, many of whom became his dear friends. Tony was the proud and dedicated owner of Ingrilli's Villa Restaurant, Ingrilli's Delicatessan, and Caterina's Ristorante. The family would like to gratefully thank the staff at West Allis Hospital, 2nd Floor Select for their tender care of Tony. Mass of Christian Burial will be Wednesday, August 19th, at St. Martin of Tours Catholic Church (7963 S. 116th St. Franklin) 1:00 PM. Visitation will be Wednesday at the church 10:00 AM until time of Mass. Interment St. Martin of Tours Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to St. Martin of Tours Catholic Church or the Mayo Clinic Vascular Center of Rochester, MN appreciated.