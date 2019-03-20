|
Rabell, Antonio Born to Eternal Life March 11, 2019 at the age of 70 years. Beloved husband of Jeannette (nee Alverio) for 38 years. Loving father of Antonio, Jr. (Sarah), Elieser (Lindsay) and Alberto Carlos (Rebecca Sanchez). Dear grandfather of Izayah, Noah, Aiyanah, Jonah, Myla, Khalia, Amelia, Jonel, Exziel, Desire and the late Ciera Enis. Further survived by sisters, a brother, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by his parents Concepcion and Alejandrina. Visitation Wednesday (TODAY), March 20 at the Rozga-Walloch Funeral Home from 4:00-7:00 PM followed by Funeral Service at 7:00 PM. Closing Prayers Thursday, March 21 at 10:30 AM at the Funeral Home then to Arlington Park Cemetery. "Paso y Gano"
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Mar. 20, 2019