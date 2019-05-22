Services
Church & Chapel Funeral and Cremation Services
3774 East Underwood Avenue
Cudahy, WI 53110
(414) 744-7377
Resources
More Obituaries for Antonio Serra
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Antonio Serra

Notice Condolences Flowers

Antonio Serra Notice
Serra, Antonio Found peace May 13, 2019 at the age of 83. Preceded in death by his mother Barbara. Loving husband of Ernesta (nee D'Amico). Dear father of Lucio (Shelly), Barbara (John) Prohaska, and Mary Teresa (Sherry). Dear Nonno of Sidney, Shaye, William, and Luciano. Dear Bisnonno of Emerson and Blake. Dear brother of Eva Verta. Also survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Visitation Friday May 24, 2019 at NATIVITY OF THE LORD CATHOLIC CHURCH (3672 E Plankinton Ave) from 10 AM until Mass of Christian Burial at 12 noon. Private committal at Wisconsin Memorial Park. To receive this Obit/Directions text 1846164 to 414-301-6422.
logo

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Church & Chapel Funeral and Cremation Services
Download Now
jsonline