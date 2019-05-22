|
Serra, Antonio Found peace May 13, 2019 at the age of 83. Preceded in death by his mother Barbara. Loving husband of Ernesta (nee D'Amico). Dear father of Lucio (Shelly), Barbara (John) Prohaska, and Mary Teresa (Sherry). Dear Nonno of Sidney, Shaye, William, and Luciano. Dear Bisnonno of Emerson and Blake. Dear brother of Eva Verta. Also survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Visitation Friday May 24, 2019 at NATIVITY OF THE LORD CATHOLIC CHURCH (3672 E Plankinton Ave) from 10 AM until Mass of Christian Burial at 12 noon. Private committal at Wisconsin Memorial Park. To receive this Obit/Directions text 1846164 to 414-301-6422.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 22, 2019