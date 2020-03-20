|
|
Antonio W. Bravo
South Milwaukee - Found peace March 19, 2020 at the age of 20 years. Beloved son of Kimberly Mark and Omar Bravo. Loving brother of Isabella Bravo, Lucyana Bravo, and Ezekiel Bravo. Dear grandson of Debra and Steven Mark, and Sigfredo and Lucilda Bravo. Further survived by aunts, uncles, cousins, other relatives and friends.
A private service will be held at a later date.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Mar. 20 to Mar. 22, 2020