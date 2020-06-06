Aparna R. Talwalker
1973 - 2020
Talwalker, Aparna Ravindra passed away peacefully on Monday, June 1, 2020. Aparna was born on March 22, 1973, in Milwaukee, WI. Abundant love and creativity flowed from this beautiful soul. She was an avid reader, writer and artist whose talent with a pen and paper were unparalleled. She was imaginative, open to unseen worlds, from the mystical and magickal to the macabre. Aparna was a natural-born teacher who cared deeply and acted graciously to help those around her, and always lifted up those she came into contact with. Aparna sought light in her life through deep spiritual practice and had a profound connection with the natural world, often rising early to see the sunrise at the Milwaukee lakefront, a tradition shared with her mother. Her love was most brightly shining over her four-year-old niece Leela with whom she spent hours--despite the distance--sharing secrets, reading and telling stories. She is survived by her father Ravindra, her sister Ajita, brother-in-law Sandeep, and her beloved niece Leela. Private services were held on Friday, June 5, 2020.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jun. 6 to Jun. 7, 2020.
