Apollon Panagis Limberatos
Apollon Panagis Limberatos

Passed away peacefully at home after a short illness on Sunday, October 4, 2020 at age 92. Born in Kefalonia Greece, he was the beloved husband of Paraskevi (nee Filipatos). Devoted father of Peter (Vivian) Limberatos and Nikolaos (Vanesa) Limberatos. Proud and loving Papou of Apollo, Paraskevi, Paul, Gerasimos, Spyridon, and Evangelina. Dear brother of Katerina (the late George) and Angelos (the late Andromachi). Apollon will be missed by nieces and nephews, Godchildren, family and friends, both here and in Greece. Preceded in death by his parents, Antonia and Panagis Limberatos; siblings Sofia (the late Panagis), Evangelos (the late Florence), Gerasimos (Zoe), and Gregory (Georgia). Having come to America in 1968 Appollon had worked for Western Metal as a machinist for over 30 years. Proud member of the Greek Orthodox Parish of Saints Constatine And Helen, Apollon was an active representative of the Parish Counsel for over 30 years as well. He was an avid gardener and loved to cook.

Visitation Saturday, Oct. 10 at SAINTS CONSTATINE AND HELEN GREEK ORTHODOX CHURCH 2160 N. WAUWATOSA AVE. MILWAUKEE, WI 53213 from 10 AM to 10:45 AM. Funeral Service at 11 AM. Procession to Pinelawn Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Saints Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Church in loving memory of Mr. Limberatos.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Oct. 6 to Oct. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
10
Visitation
10:00 - 10:45 AM
SAINTS CONSTATINE AND HELEN GREEK ORTHODOX CHURCH
OCT
10
Funeral service
11:00 AM
SAINTS CONSTATINE AND HELEN GREEK ORTHODOX CHURCH
Funeral services provided by
Krause Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc.
9000 West Capitol Drive
Milwaukee, WI 53222
(414) 464-4640
