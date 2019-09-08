|
|
April A. Mikula
South Milwaukee - Our dear angel, April Mikula, of South Milwaukee, WI passed to a better life on August 27, 2019 at the age of 59. Dear sister of Dawn; loving aunt of nephew Daryl and niece Autumn (Ethan); great-aunt of Lillian. April leaves behind her significant loving partner and best friend of 20+ years, Michael Nichols. He aided her over the past year through her courageous battle with terminal cancer. April was dearly loved and will be missed by family, friends, and her Bon-Ton family. April was always proud of her 30+ years with the Bon-Ton company. April's life celebration memorial service will be at Molthen-Bell Funeral Home on Wednesday, September 11, 2019 at 6:30PM. Visitation will be on Wednesday at the funeral home from 4:00-6:30PM.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Sept. 8, 2019