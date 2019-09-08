Services
Molthen-Bell & Son Funeral Home
700 Milwaukee Ave
South Milwaukee, WI 53172
(414) 762-0154
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 11, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:30 PM
Molthen-Bell & Son Funeral Home
700 Milwaukee Ave
South Milwaukee, WI 53172
View Map
Memorial service
Wednesday, Sep. 11, 2019
6:30 PM
Molthen-Bell & Son Funeral Home
700 Milwaukee Ave
South Milwaukee, WI 53172
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for April Mikula
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

April A. Mikula

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
April A. Mikula Notice
April A. Mikula

South Milwaukee - Our dear angel, April Mikula, of South Milwaukee, WI passed to a better life on August 27, 2019 at the age of 59. Dear sister of Dawn; loving aunt of nephew Daryl and niece Autumn (Ethan); great-aunt of Lillian. April leaves behind her significant loving partner and best friend of 20+ years, Michael Nichols. He aided her over the past year through her courageous battle with terminal cancer. April was dearly loved and will be missed by family, friends, and her Bon-Ton family. April was always proud of her 30+ years with the Bon-Ton company. April's life celebration memorial service will be at Molthen-Bell Funeral Home on Wednesday, September 11, 2019 at 6:30PM. Visitation will be on Wednesday at the funeral home from 4:00-6:30PM.

logo




Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Sept. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of April's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
jsonline