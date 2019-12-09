Services
Thompson & Kuenster Funeral Home - Oak Lawn
5570 95th St.
Oak Lawn, IL 60453
(708) 425-0500
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:15 AM
Mercy Circle
3659 w. 99th St.
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
10:30 AM
Mercy Chapel
3659 W. 99th St.
Chicago, IL
View Map
Sister Aquinice McCorry

Sister Aquinice McCorry Notice
Sister Aquinice McCorry, R.S.M.

Beloved Sister of Mercy for 77 years.

Devoted daughter of the late Charles & Bridget Ann nee McCoy.

Loving sister of Terese (the late Urban) Jonas, the late Sister Mary Benedicta McCorry, Carroll & Elizabeth Schield, Daniel & Mary Ann McCorry, & George & Mary Mullins. Fond aunt of many nieces & nephews.

Visitation Saturday from 9:00 am until 10:15 am with a Welcoming at 8:45 am at Mercy Circle, 3659 w. 99th St. in Chicago.

Mass of Christian Burial 10:30 am at Mercy Chapel, 3659 W. 99th St. in Chicago.

Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Sisters of Mercy would be greatly appreciated.

Arrangements entrusted to Thompson & Kuenster Funeral Home.

thompsonkuensterfuneralhome.com



Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Dec. 9 to Dec. 12, 2019
