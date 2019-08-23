Services
Arabelle E. Bernaden

Bernaden, Arabelle E. (Nee Barker) Entered God's loving arms, Tuesday, August 20, 2019 with her family by her side. Beloved wife of Alex Jr. Dear mother of John (Kathleen), Carol (Grant), Betty (Dave), Kathy (Debbie), Alex III. Loved by 17 grandchildren, 20 great- grandchildren and other relatives and friends. Arabelle is proceeded in death by her son Bernard, grandson Michael and brother's Ed and Dan. Visitation at the Funeral Home, Sunday August 25, from 4pm to 6pm . Rosary at 6pm. Visitation at Holy Apostles Catholic Church 16000 W National Ave, New Berlin, WI 53151. Mass of a Christian burial at 10am on Monday August 26. Burial Highland Memorial Cemetery, New Berlin. Our loving thanks to the exceptional staff and caregivers at Zilber Family Hospice for making moms passing one of love and peace. In lieu of flowers, please make a gift to the Michael Bernaden Family Scholarship at Marquette University.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Aug. 23, 2019
