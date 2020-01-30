Services
Max A Sass & Sons Greenridge Chapel
4747 South 60th
Greenfield, WI 53220
(414) 282-4050
Resources
More Obituaries for Ardell Brynildson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ardell E. Brynildson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ardell E. Brynildson Notice
Ardell E. Brynildson

Greenfield - "Art"

Ardell E. Brynildson of Greenfield, WI was born to eternal life at age 95 on Wednesday, January 29, 2020. Beloved husband of 64 years to Marie C. (nee Zak) Brynildson. Loving father of Paul, Sanee (Jay) Bonnell, of Oregon, WI, Mark (Sondra) of Dublin, CA, Amy (Jim) Poplawski, of West Allis, WI, and Kari (John) Schwab, of Pewaukee, WI. Grandfather of Shawn (Elena), Aaron (Brenna) and Kelly Brynildson, Noah Schwab and Zak Bonnell. Great-grandfather of Quinn, Cooper and Nathan Brynildson, of California. Preceded in death by parents Erick and Alma Brynildson of Franklin Township/Black River Falls, WI and eleven brothers and sisters.

Art was a long time member of Our Savior's Lutheran Church on 31st and Wisconsin Ave., Milwaukee, WI. He was a World War II Navy Veteran, a graduate of University of Wisconsin - Madison 1950 and a retiree of American Motors/Chrysler Corp.

A memorial celebration of Ardell's "Art's" life will be held later this year in June.

logo




Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jan. 30 to Feb. 2, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ardell's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Max A Sass & Sons Greenridge Chapel
Download Now
jsonline