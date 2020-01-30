|
Ardell E. Brynildson
Greenfield - "Art"
Ardell E. Brynildson of Greenfield, WI was born to eternal life at age 95 on Wednesday, January 29, 2020. Beloved husband of 64 years to Marie C. (nee Zak) Brynildson. Loving father of Paul, Sanee (Jay) Bonnell, of Oregon, WI, Mark (Sondra) of Dublin, CA, Amy (Jim) Poplawski, of West Allis, WI, and Kari (John) Schwab, of Pewaukee, WI. Grandfather of Shawn (Elena), Aaron (Brenna) and Kelly Brynildson, Noah Schwab and Zak Bonnell. Great-grandfather of Quinn, Cooper and Nathan Brynildson, of California. Preceded in death by parents Erick and Alma Brynildson of Franklin Township/Black River Falls, WI and eleven brothers and sisters.
Art was a long time member of Our Savior's Lutheran Church on 31st and Wisconsin Ave., Milwaukee, WI. He was a World War II Navy Veteran, a graduate of University of Wisconsin - Madison 1950 and a retiree of American Motors/Chrysler Corp.
A memorial celebration of Ardell's "Art's" life will be held later this year in June.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jan. 30 to Feb. 2, 2020