|
|
Laboda, Ardeth C. (Nee Malcolm) Passed peacefully on March 26, 2019, at age 88. Beloved wife of the late Arthur Laboda. Mother of Robert and Linda Bohlman. Dear sister of Dale Malcolm, Bonnie Jean (David) Rakowski, Stuart (Mary Ellen) Malcolm, Greg (Deb Edwards) Malcolm; and sister-in-law of Bonnie Malcolm. Preceded in death by her siblings Gifford, Bryan, Penny Klockow, Lowell, and Roger Malcolm. Also loved by other family and friends. Visitation at the Funeral Home TOMORROW, Sunday, March 31, at 2-4:30PM. Vigil Service at 4:30PM. Additional visitation at ST. MATTHIAS CATHOLIC CHURCH, 9306 W. Beloit Rd., on Monday at 9-9:45AM. Funeral Mass at 10AM. Burial to follow at Wisconsin Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorials appreciated to WI Humane Society.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Mar. 30, 2019